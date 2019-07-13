Arsenal have had an awful summer transfer window - even by their standards.

With a budget of just £45m, manager Unai Emery has been unable to make any significant signings that would improve his squad.

Gabriel Martinelli has been brought in, of course, but the 18-year-old Brazilian forward is relatively unknown and more of a prospect for the future.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and even Chelsea have been splashing the cash in preparation for the new season.

Liverpool haven't been very active in the transfer window but, unlike Arsenal, they already have a squad that's capable of challenging for silverware.

Arsenal have been linked with their fair share of players and a £30m deal for St Etienne centre-back William Saliba is said to be in the pipeline.

They've encountered a big problem, though, which we'll now discuss in a round-up of Arsenal's terrible transfer window so far.

Struggling to sell deadwood (Shkodran Mustafi, Mohamed Elneny, Carl Jenkinson)

Priced out of deals for Wilfried Zaha and Kieran Tierney

Captain Laurent Koscielny refused to go on pre-season tour

Tottenham trying to hijack deal for William Saliba

Rejected the chance to sign Ajax's Hakin Ziyech for £30m

That's right, Arsenal are now at risk of missing out on Saliba to arch rivals Tottenham, who are due to hold a meeting with the 18-year-old.

Arsenal have suffered some setbacks which they can't control, but they haven't helped themselves by making low-ball bids for their top targets and rejecting players like Ziyech.

And with only a couple of weeks remaining of the transfer window, it's becoming increasingly likely that the Gunners will start making panic buys.

The joys of being an Arsenal fan.