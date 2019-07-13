Last summer, Nabil Fekir was the talk of the footballing world.

The exciting French forward was on the cusp of sealing a €70m move from Lyon to Liverpool after his stunning form in Ligue 1.

However, the move fell through at the last minute after the Reds raised questions about Fekir's medical history.

Fekir was reportedly upset with the ordeal and he now looks certain to leave the French club this summer.

But his stock in the footballing world has plummeted over the last 12 months.

He is now in 'advanced negotiations' with Spanish side Real Betis, who will not be playing European football next season.

And according to Le Parisien, he will not cost just €30m.

Fekir's contract is running down, but a €40m drop in valuation is still pretty bad and it reflects the 25-year-old's poor form in 2018/19.

He managed just nine league goals all season and hasn't found the back of the net for club or country since March 3 - 11 games and counting.

Lyon will probably be as furious as anyone, as they have pretty much lost out on €40m.

The French side would probably love Betis to start a bidding war, but it just seems that no one is interested in Fekir anymore.

Lyon's director Juninho Pernambucano has advised Fekir to remain in France and right now, that looks like solid advice.

“He's an important person at the club: he's trained here, he wears the captain's armband, he's also world champion," Juninho said, per Mirror.

"Honestly, I think it’s going to be difficult to convince him to continue. His generation has gone away.

“It’s not a closed matter but I’m telling you the truth. We would like to keep him. For the moment, the only conceivable departure is his.

“As long as he does not leave, we will work with him as if he were going to stay.

“It’s up to him to think about it, to make a decision with his family. But the possibility that he leaves is a reality.”