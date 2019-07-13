The Undertaker will make a rare appearance at a 'B-level' pay-per-view tomorrow night when he teams up with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules.

Named the 'Graveyard Dogs' by WWE, Taker and Reigns will face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred tag team match - why The Deadman would want to help the Big Dog though is anyone's guess.

Taker's last match at an event that wasn't WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series or in Saudi Arabia was at Hell In A Cell in 2015, where he was defeated by Brock Lesnar.

And speaking of Saudi Arabia, his match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown last month is still living in the memory of everyone that tuned in to watch.

There's the thought that how bad the match panned out is the main reason why Taker has come back to the ring so soon - he wants to banish the bad memories of it immediately.

One man who sensed that it was a bad move to put Goldberg and Taker in a ring together was Batista.

The Animal called his friend Taker up some time before the show and tried to persuade him to not go ahead with the bout, but he couldn't convince him.

"I called ‘Taker and said, ‘Is there any way I could change your mind?’ He laughed, and I knew I couldn’t change his mind," Batista told GQ.

"He said ‘it sounded good when we first started talking about it’. I only saw highlights which were, you know, low lights. it was not good. It’s just bad circumstances all the way around.

"I feel like Taker’s there for the right reasons. I think he’s there because he still loves it. But I wish that they would utilise him in the right way.

"I think a novelty match with Goldberg is the wrong way. I just don’t think it’s good for anybody and especially it’s not good for the fans.”

When Batista mentions 'utilising him in the right way', it seems like he means putting over younger talent.

That's what he may be doing at SummerSlam in a rumoured match with Drew McIntyre - it certainly sounds a lot better than him facing another 50-something superstar in the Middle East.