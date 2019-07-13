Jorge Masvidal rocked the MMA world last Saturday at UFC 239 when he viciously KO'd Ben Askren in just five seconds.

It was the fastest knockout in UFC history and made Askren look very silly in just his second fight for the promotion, and after lots of trash-talk in the build-up to the fight, the former ONE Champion got his just desserts.

A 16-year veteran of the game, Masvidal may not have a breathtaking record but he's certainly undergoing a new lease of life right now.

After straight defeats to Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson in 2017, 'Gamebred' came back to life in March of this year when he knocked out Darren Till in his home country.

And his victory over Askren has lifted him to third position in the official welterweight rankings - with only Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington ahead of him.

Whilst Masvidal wouldn't mind a shot at the 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman, the Floridian is interested in a mega-money bout with Conor McGregor - but isn't everyone?

Speaking on The Dan Le Batard Show, Masvidal said, per MMA Fighting: "Definitely Kamaru Usman interests me. He’s got the title and that’s what I want but he’s always having injuries and things are happening.

“Another guy that interests me - because it’s just a fight that if we made it, it’s going to sell a lot and I’m going to get the money that I deserve and you can see you put me in there in a fight and I’m going to fight.

“I want [Conor] McGregor. I want to break his face. I think that’s an easy paycheck. He’s got these cash symbols written all over his face for me. I just don’t see it going his way if I’m honest with you.”

With his last four wins coming by way of knockout, you couldn't argue with Masvidal's theory if he and McGregor went toe-to-toe inside the Octagon.

McGregor though continues to put out cryptic tweets that hint of MMA retirement once again, and whilst they may mean nothing, he's not really shown a desire to return to the UFC recently.

But if he does, a fight with Masvidal would surely be tempting enough to come back for.