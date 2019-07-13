Amir Khan strolled to the WBC International Welterweight title last night with a fourth-round stoppage win over Billy Dib.

It really wasn’t much of a contest in Jeddah as Khan floored his opponent on two occasions before Dib’s corner threw in the towel.

The Australian was simply unable to cope with Khan’s speed and power as the Britain simply dominated him in all areas.

Dib only took the fight in June after Khan’s original opponent, Neeraj Gorat was involved in a car crash.

The lack of time to prepare really showed as an explosive display from Khan simply blew Dib away.

Staggeringly, Khan will be laughing all the way to the bank after he walked away with £7 million for the fight - some of the easiest money he will ever learn.

Don’t believe us? Just check out the video below to see Khan making frightfully light work of the Australian.

He was just too good.

Having made up for his shock loss to Terrance Crawford in April, Khan now has his sights set on a securing a massive bout with a certain Manny Pacquiao.

Speaking to TalkSport in the aftermath of the Dib fight, Khan made it clear that he wants a date the Philippine great.

“We want the Manny Pacquiao fight, let’s hope he comes to Saudi Arabia. “Hopefully we come back again at the end of the year and bring Pacquiao here.”

What a night that would be.

Boxing fans all over the world would love to see that fight happen but Khan, who has been known to wilt on the big occasion, will have to step up his game.

You can be sure that if Khan and Pacquiao do step between the ropes together that the purse will be far more than £7 million too.

Khan, however, will have to work a hell of a lot harder than he did last night to get his hands on that.