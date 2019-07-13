Boxing

Amir Khan was back to his best last night.

Amir Khan's win over Billy Dib was the easiest £7 million he will ever make

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Amir Khan strolled to the WBC International Welterweight title last night with a fourth-round stoppage win over Billy Dib.

It really wasn’t much of a contest in Jeddah as Khan floored his opponent on two occasions before Dib’s corner threw in the towel.

The Australian was simply unable to cope with Khan’s speed and power as the Britain simply dominated him in all areas.

Dib only took the fight in June after Khan’s original opponent, Neeraj Gorat was involved in a car crash.

The lack of time to prepare really showed as an explosive display from Khan simply blew Dib away.

Staggeringly, Khan will be laughing all the way to the bank after he walked away with £7 million for the fight - some of the easiest money he will ever learn.

Don’t believe us? Just check out the video below to see Khan making frightfully light work of the Australian.

He was just too good.

Having made up for his shock loss to Terrance Crawford in April, Khan now has his sights set on a securing a massive bout with a certain Manny Pacquiao.

Speaking to TalkSport in the aftermath of the Dib fight, Khan made it clear that he wants a date the Philippine great.

Amir Khan Media Access

“We want the Manny Pacquiao fight, let’s hope he comes to Saudi Arabia.

“Hopefully we come back again at the end of the year and bring Pacquiao here.”

What a night that would be.

Boxing fans all over the world would love to see that fight happen but Khan, who has been known to wilt on the big occasion, will have to step up his game.

You can be sure that if Khan and Pacquiao do step between the ropes together that the purse will be far more than £7 million too.

Khan, however, will have to work a hell of a lot harder than he did last night to get his hands on that.

Topics:
Billy Dib
Amir Khan
Manny Pacquiao
Boxing

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again