Antoine Griezmann is officially a Barcelona player.

After a year of transfer negotiations, documentaries and official statements, the Blaugrana announced the capture of one of the world's finest players yesterday afternoon.

The Frenchman will cost the La Liga champions a cool €120m, which in this day and age isn't exactly the most ludicrous fee.

Griezmann is a proven goalscorer in the Spanish top-flight and his versatility with both Atletico Madrid and France will prove to be a key asset to Barca.

As such, we've decided to look into how Ernesto Valverde's forwards could line up in 2019/20.

We've given four different examples and they all look mighty strong on paper.

1. 4-3-3, THE MSG SHOW

The most likely line-up for next season, especially in the big games. Griezmann's work ethic up top will hand more freedom to Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

With Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele benched, the midfield is more defensive with Arthur Melo alongside Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets.

2. 4-4-2, MESSI & GRIEZMANN UP TOP

Valverde loved utilising the 4-4-2 at times last season, with Messi and Suarez up top. In Griezmann, he arguably has a player more suited to the role alongside Messi.

The Frenchman would drop back to offer support to De Jong and Busquets, with Coutinho and Dembele out wide to wreak havoc on the opposing full-backs.

3. 4-3-3, THE MSD SHOW, GRIEZMANN IN MIDFIELD

One option for Barca is to use Griezmann in midfield, a position he played at times at Atletico due to his defensive capabilities.

Messi, Suarez and Dembele would resume their roles up top, just like they did when they were all fully fit in 2018/19.

4. 4-2-3-1, COUTINHO BENCHED, GRIEZMANN OUT WIDE

Probably the boldest formation of all, but one that would certainly blow lower-level opposition away with ease.

Messi would be handed the free role behind Suarez, with Griezmann on the right and Dembele on the left.

How do you think Barca will line up next season with Griezmann? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.