Manchester United sealed a deserved 2-0 victory in their opening pre-season match against Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford’s superb left-footed finish on the hour-mark and a late strike from James Garner were enough to seal a confidence-boosting win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who hadn’t tasted victory since beating West Ham 2-1 back on April 13.

Solskjaer deployed two different XIs either side of half-time, with debutants Dan James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka handed their debuts.

James was particularly impressive for the Red Devils during the opening stages of the match.

The Wales international, who joined United in a £15 million move from Swansea City earlier this summer, looked dangerous on the left flank.

His searing pace will be a major asset for United heading into the upcoming season.

However, it was two older members of the team who went closest to breaking the deadlock during the first half.

Ashley Young, captaining the side, struck a 25-yard free-kick which brushed the side-netting.

Jesse Lingard then forced a fine save from Perth Glory goalkeeper Liam Reddy with a strike from the edge of the box.

This was a dominant performance from United. The hosts rarely managed to get out of their own half during the opening 45 minutes.

Perth Glory then had to deal with 11 fresh opponents at the start of the second half as Solskjaer subbed off all of his players.

Off went the likes of Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial and Alex Tuanzebe, who also made a positive impression, and on came Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood among others.

Another player who also entered the fray for his United debut was Wan-Bissaka, the club’s £50 million summer signing from Crystal Palace.

Like fellow debutant James, he also impressed.

But it was Rashford, who signed a new long-term contract with the Red Devils earlier this summer, who scored the game’s opening goal.

Pogba’s flick found the England international, who produced an unerring finish into the bottom corner of the net.

Greenwood had a golden opportunity to make it 2-0 to United shortly afterwards following neat interplay between Pogba and Mata but scuffed his shot wide.

Those are the types of chances the 17-year-old can ill-afford to miss if he’s to force his way into the reckoning for competitive first-team action next month.

But Garner, 18, certainly took his opportunity after replacing the injured Luke Shaw late on.

His first touch was a beautiful 20-yard drive which doubled United's advantage and sealed the win.

Overall, an encouraging night for Solskjaer's side, who take on Leeds United in their next friendly on Wednesday.