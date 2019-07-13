Antoine Griezmann is finally a Barcelona player.

After what feels like decades of speculation, the French World Cup winner was officially unveiled by the La Liga champions yesterday.

However, the story might not be over just yet, with Atletico set to contest the fee £108 million that saw their star player depart for the Camp Nou.

It might not be entirely necessary though after a post doing the rounds on Reddit revealed that Atleti have made the most money of any club through player sales over the last decade.

According to information found on TransferMarkt, the Spanish club have earned a staggering €970 million via sales of their playing staff alone.

This summer Atleti have raised over £270 million thanks to the sales of Rodri to Manchester City for £63 million, Lucas Hernandez to German giants Bayern Munich for £72 million and this weeks deal for Griezmann.

Once you add the substantial fees paid for the likes of Sergio Aguero (£36 million), Jackson Martinez (£38 million), Diego Costa (£34 million) and Radamel Falcao (£39 million) you begin to realise just how much revenue the club generates in the transfer market.

The sale of Griezmann saw the Spaniard’s edge out Portuguese club Benfica who have generated €960 million in sales over the same period.

You can see the full list below.

It seems that Portugal is a popular shopping destination for Europe’s elite with FC Porto also amongst some of the continents biggest earners.

As far as English clubs go, Chelsea lead the way with total revenue of €878 million over the same decade while Liverpool sneak into the top ten with €751 million.

The sales of Raheem Sterling, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho are all largely responsible for that figure for the Reds while Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid will have bolstered Chelsea’s numbers.

The fact that Atletico are still such a competitive side is a testament to just how well the club is run and managed.

For most teams, the regular sale of your top talent would be devastating but no one is better at dusting themselves off and going again than Atleti.

You can be sure there will be more massive fees splashed on Atleti players at some point in the coming years.