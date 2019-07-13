Football

Antoine Griezmann signed for Barcelona this week.

Atletico Madrid have made more money than any club through player sales over the last ten years

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Antoine Griezmann is finally a Barcelona player.

After what feels like decades of speculation, the French World Cup winner was officially unveiled by the La Liga champions yesterday.

However, the story might not be over just yet, with Atletico set to contest the fee £108 million that saw their star player depart for the Camp Nou.

It might not be entirely necessary though after a post doing the rounds on Reddit revealed that Atleti have made the most money of any club through player sales over the last decade.

According to information found on TransferMarkt, the Spanish club have earned a staggering €970 million via sales of their playing staff alone.

This summer Atleti have raised over £270 million thanks to the sales of Rodri to Manchester City for £63 million, Lucas Hernandez to German giants Bayern Munich for £72 million and this weeks deal for Griezmann.

Once you add the substantial fees paid for the likes of Sergio Aguero (£36 million), Jackson Martinez (£38 million), Diego Costa (£34 million) and Radamel Falcao (£39 million) you begin to realise just how much revenue the club generates in the transfer market.

The sale of Griezmann saw the Spaniard’s edge out Portuguese club Benfica who have generated €960 million in sales over the same period.

You can see the full list below.

p1dflksc6618j1ij1r4118s56lu9.jpg

It seems that Portugal is a popular shopping destination for Europe’s elite with FC Porto also amongst some of the continents biggest earners.

As far as English clubs go, Chelsea lead the way with total revenue of €878 million over the same decade while Liverpool sneak into the top ten with €751 million.

The sales of Raheem Sterling, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho are all largely responsible for that figure for the Reds while Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid will have bolstered Chelsea’s numbers.

FBL-FRIENDLY-BEITAR-ATLETICO

The fact that Atletico are still such a competitive side is a testament to just how well the club is run and managed.

For most teams, the regular sale of your top talent would be devastating but no one is better at dusting themselves off and going again than Atleti.

You can be sure there will be more massive fees splashed on Atleti players at some point in the coming years.

Topics:
Football
Rodrigo Hernandez
Lucas Hernandez
Portugal Football
Antoine Griezmann
Porto
Raheem Sterling
Diego Costa
Philippe Coutinho
Eden Hazard
Radamel Falcao
Lionel Messi
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Manchester City
Liverpool
Chelsea

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again