All Elite Wrestling will host their third pay-per-view in less than two months when they enter Jacksonville, Florida for Fight For The Fallen tonight.

The Floridian capital is also the home of AEW owner Tony Khan's NFL team - the Jacksonville Jaguars - and he's bringing a solid line-up as the build-up to All Out in August continues.

The Lucha Brothers of Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix will return for a third straight match, this time against the team of Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky, and former WWE star Shawn Spears will compete in six-man tag action.

Kenny Omega will be facing Jon Moxley at All Out on August 31 but tonight will face Japanese star Cima, The Young Bucks will take on Cody and Dustin Rhodes, and Chris Jericho will be making a special appearance at some point during the evening.

When the event was first announced, it was revealed that proceeds of the event would be going to a Jacksonville-based charity that helps the victims of crime.

And Khan has now stated that he expects to run the event at a loss when payment of talent and running the show comes into consideration, along with his generous donation.

“I know we’re all here for the wrestling, but we’re doing some other really awesome stuff with it too. And a great example of that is Fight For the Fallen. We’re donating a very large amount of money, and this show is not designed to make a profit," Khan told First Coast News, per 411 Mania.

"It was never designed to make a profit. It’s not going to make any money, and we’re in fact going to donate money made to the Victim’s Advisory Assistance Council, which the mayor has set up. And the VAAC will help benefit the victims of local crimes.

"We were looking for a partnership with the city where we could take the money we make from this event and donate a large portion of what we take in to benefit these people who have been victims of very unfortunate things.”

Khan obviously has very close ties to the city and he's doing a great thing for the less fortunate citizens.

We are set for not only a good show but it makes it even better that it is for a great cause.