Simona Halep.

Simona Halep shocks Serena Williams to claim first ever Wimbledon title

Serena Williams was odds on favourite to clinch an incredible eighth Wimbledon title when she took on Romanian Simona Halep in the Ladies final at Wimbledon.

In front of a host of royal faces and celebrities though, the script was rewritten.

Halep, who was looking for her second Grand Slam title was not there to simply make up the numbers and came tearing out of the blocks, blowing Williams away in the opening exchanges.

She broke Williams' opening two service games and was more than solid on her own serve.


Centre Court was left shell-shocked as Halep roared to a dominant 6-2 first set win in just 26 minutes.

The second set wasn't quite as straightforward though as the heavily favoured Williams began to edge her way back into the contest.

Halep though was playing the game of her life and wrestled back the ascendency earning yet another break after Williams criminally sent a simple backhand long in the fifth game.

There was no let-up from Halep whose relentless attack was simply too hot for Willaims to handle as she held on to serve out the tie.

She served out the set with aplomb and roared in celebration as centre court rose in appreaciation.

It was not the result anyone was expecting, apart from Halep of course, as Williams struggled to assert herself in the way she would have liked.

She showed glimpses of her overwhelming power but Halep simply never allowed her to gain any momentum.

All in all though, Williams looked a shell of her normal self.

It was undoubtedly the greatest game of Halep's career as she added another title to her French Open win from 2018.

In the end, it was a massive upset at SW 19 as Halep made light work of Williams.

Congratulations Simona on an incredible win.

Topics:
Wimbledon
Serena Williams
