Exactly one month after Manchester United announced his signing, Daniel James has now made his debut for his new club.

The Welsh winger, who arrived at Old Trafford in a £15 million deal from Swansea City, started in United’s opening pre-season friendly against Perth Glory on Saturday.

And although he didn’t score either of United’s two goals, James was handed the Man of the Match award after the game following an encouraging 45-minute display.

The 21-year-old was eager to impress from the opening minutes.

Deployed on the left flank, James sent a dangerous ball across the face of the six-yard box which, if his teammates were more alert, could easily have resulted in his first assist for his new employers.

He continued to pose a threat to Perth Glory’s defenders every time he picked up the ball.

The Wales international was fouled on several occasions because that was the only way his opponents could stop him.

James’s off-the-ball movement was also impressive. He wanted to run in behind the Perth Glory defence on several occasions, fully aware that he had the beating of the opposition right-back.

He was also happy to track back and get stuck in when required.

You can watch his individual highlights from the match here… (click play on the black video window).

And here are his stats...

United fans are now even more excited about seeing more of James in action and you can understand why.

"He's sharp,” Ole Gunner Solskjaer said of James after the match. “He started well. We'll nurture him and he'll be exciting to watch for many, many games."

James, meanwhile, was interviewed by MUTV after the final whistle following his Man of the Match performance.

“It was amazing, the fans were great today,” he said. We put in a great performance and showed what we had been working on and got the result.

“We have had a great 10 days we have been working on certain things, that’s what we have got to bring to the game. First half we had a few chances we could have put away but we showed in the second half we were clinical.

“For me that left position was always my favourite but I like being versatile and playing anywhere across the front three providing I’m in the team. It’s important you’ve got to play all three and our forward players can play that.”