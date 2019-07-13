Netball

Simona Halep wins Wimbledon women's title

Simona Halep has won her first Wimbledon title, preventing Serena Williams' latest bid for a record of 24th Grand Slam title.

Halep won 6-2 6-2 in front of an amazing crowd, where she dealt with everything Serena threw at her today.

For 37-year-old Williams, it was a third major final defeat in 12 months. 

"She played out of her mind, it was a little bit deer in the headlights for me," Williams said.

Halep had said beforehand that she had no pressure on her and felt that is exactly how she played. She was the underdog.

From the outset she looked relaxed and confident, attacking the serves and keeping the rallies long to force Serena into errors. Halep kept her eyes on the prize throughout the game and got the victory she rightly deserved.

