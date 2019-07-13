Simona Halep shocked the world on Saturday as she blew Serena Williams away in the final of the ladies singles at Wimbledon.



Halep was on another level, disposing of the seven-time champion in less than an hour as she clinched her first-ever title on the famous grass courts at SW 19.



Halep never allowed Williams to impose herself on the contest, playing some sublime shots that left the American with no answer whatsoever.



Before anyone on Centre Court could fathom what was unfolding before them, Halep was ruthlessly serving for the championship.



She thumped Williams 6-2, 6-2, in one of the finest final performances the All England Club has ever witnessed.

In front of a host of royal faces and various celebrities, Halep delivered the performance of a lifetime.However, the entertainment didn’t end when the umpire declared ‘Game, set and match’ as Halep’s post-match interview had the world falling deeper in love with her.She was wonderfully humble and charming as she smiled and joked in front of her idol, the Duchess of Cambridge.Halep got several laughs out of the grateful crowd as she spoke straight from the heart.You can see the delightful interchange in the video below:

Lovely stuff.



She knew the Royal box was watching and simply couldn’t contain herself.



Fans took to Twitter to celebrate Halep’s remarkable win with many praising just how wonderful the Romanian’s behaviour was in her post-match-interview.



Music superstar Niall Horan even had his say claiming that her interview was his favourite part.





As if her searing on-court performance wasn’t enough to make the world fall in love with her, she went and delivered one of the best interviews Centre Court has seen.



Never change Simona - and keep winning Championships so we can hear you speak more.