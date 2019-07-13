Tiemoue Bakayoko has been back in a Chelsea shirt this summer.

By the time the 2017-18 season concluded, the Frenchman was being regarded as one of the worst signings in their history and was quickly hurried off on loan just a few weeks later.

Despite arriving at Stamford Bridge with a strong reputation from AS Monaco, his performances on English shores were nothing short of abysmal and he never truly adapted to the Premier League.

Not only that, but his absolute 'disasterclass' against Watford will live long in the memory for all the wrong reasons and ended with Chelsea fans celebrating the fact he was sent off.

However, there's now a real feeling that Bakayoko could get a second chance in west London, having returned from an impressive season with AC Milan.

Bakayoko returns to Chelsea

There were real difficulties with settling in at the San Siro, but by the time Gennaro Gattuso had addressed the teething problems, he was one of the best holding midfielders in Serie A.

As a result, it made a lot of sense for Frank Lampard to blood him in some of Chelsea's pre-season friendlies and particularly when the Blues don't have the luxury of making signings.

Bakayoko managed to pass through the 1-1 draw against Bohemians without incident, but the same can't be said during his outing versus St. Patrick's Athletic.

Bakayoko slammed for his performance

Introduced during the second-half, the fact Chelsea won 4-0 did nothing to hide the disappointment with Bakayoko and criticism started to rain in across social media.

One Chelsea fan penned: "Bakayoko should be sold asap. We’re playing against farmers and he’s playing this bad, imagine when we play footballers."

Another wrote: "Bakayoko is still Bakayoko. Surprised? Definitely not. Cash out on him when people still think he's good man, he's the definition of deadwood."

In their match report, The Sun said of Bakayoko's performance: "Was in the shadow of his younger team-mate Gilmour. Once got nutmegged in an embarrassing manner."

In fact, the one highlight that came from the 24-year-old was a humiliating one, as he managed to misplace a pass so badly that it found a ball boy and nearly hit the St. Patrick's bench.

What now for Bakayoko?

It seems that even a successful year with AC Milan has done little to change the general consensus, even when he's playing against a team from the League of Ireland Premier Division.

There has been great reason to suggest that Lampard will favour some of the Chelsea youngsters this season and Mason Mount will surely be higher in the pecking order after today.

Plenty of Chelsea fans are still hoping that Bakayoko can produce his Monaco form, but nobody wants to see him dropping anymore Premier League stinkers anytime soon.

