WWE have gone all guns blazing with pay-per-views in the last few months, and tomorrow night we will see the third in just over five weeks when Extreme Rules goes live from Philadelphia.

There is a 10-match card to get through over four to five hours of the kick-off show and main card, so let's see who is clashing and who SkyBet have as the favourites for each of the matches.

Winner Takes All Extreme Rules match for Universal and Raw Women's Championship - Seth Rollins [c] & Becky Lynch [c] v Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans

It feels like Rollins and Corbin have been feuding forever, and Lynch and Evans have been scrapping since the Raw after WrestleMania.

After Corbin and Evans suffered multiple losses in title opportunities to their nemesis', they've been given one last chance as they're set to align in an Extreme Rules match against WWE's newest power couple.

Given the odds, you can expect Rollins and Lynch to both have new challengers for their titles come SummerSlam.

Odds: Rollins & Lynch [1/6], Corbin & Evans [7/2]

No Holds Barred match - The Undertaker & Roman Reigns v Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon

Never in your wildest dreams would you have imagined that The Deadman and The Big Dog wold ever pair up after their WrestleMania 33 match.

But Taker returned the night after Stomping Grounds to save Reigns from the wrath of McIntyre and McMahon once again.

It's all led to an anything goes tag match, and the only reason this will all make sense is if Taker is sticking around until SummerSlam to put McIntyre over.

Odds: Undertaker & Reigns [1/4], McIntyre & McMahon [5/2]

WWE Championship - Kofi Kingston [c] v Samoa Joe

Joe has had multiple world title opportunities since his main roster debut, and he's failed on every occasion.

His recent booking didn't scream 'world title contender' but apparently all you have to do now is choke out the champion and get a shot.

Kofi hasn't lost much at all since WrestleMania and has been booked as a particularly strong challenger, but will he make it to SummerSlam with the strap?

Odds: Kingston [1/4], Joe [11/4]

Handicap match for SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley [c] v Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Cast your minds back two years and Bayley and Bliss were feuding for Raw's female title, but the current feud doesn't have a 'Kendo Stick on a Pole' match or a horrendous 'This Is Your Life' segment.

Instead Nikki Cross has been intertwined into the rivalry, pairing up with Alexa Bliss and will be alongside her as the title match has now become a two-on-one affair.

Some WWE fans can sense a dissolution of their pairing in the near future and maybe this match will be the cause of it.

Odds: Bayley [4/11], Bliss & Cross [2/1]

Cruiserweight Championship - Drew Gulak [c] v Tony Nese

Gulak won the title for the first time on the Stomping Grounds pre-show and will defend it against former champion Nese for the first time.

There seems to be some absolutely barn-burning matches going down on 205 Live recently and the likes of Oney Lorcan and Humberto Carrillo will be waiting in the wings for whomever leaves Philadelphia as champion.

Odds: Gulak [1/5], Nese [10/3]

Triple Threat match for SmackDown Tag Team Championships - Daniel Bryan & Rowan [c] v Xavier Woods & Big E v Heavy Machinery

After their stormer of a match at Stomping Grounds, Heavy Machinery will get another crack at the SmackDown tag champions.

This time though, Xavier Woods and Big E will be thrown into the mix, and if the match is half as good as the triple threat on SmackDown which Otis defeated Woods and Bryan in, then this match could be a show-stealer.

Odds: Bryan & Rowan [4/6], Woods & E [2/1], Heavy Machinery [4/1]

Aleister Black v Cesaro

After weeks of promos in which he wanted someone to pick a fight with him, Aleister Black will finally return to the ring after a few months.

And it's set to be a technical masterclass as the man who he will oppose is the Swiss Cyborg.

In what is a talented WWE roster, Black and Cesaro may be two of the most talented there is and could be another show-stealing contest.

Odds: Black [1/7], Cesaro [4/1]

United States Championship - Ricochet [c] v AJ Styles

The Phenomenal One has a new lease of life as a heel, and has re-united with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

The trio could be set for a major push in the second half of 2019 and that could start with AJ picking up the U.S. Title once again, although he will still have world title aspirations.

But Ricochet doesn't deserve to lose the title just yet as he goes one-on-one with Styles for the third time in three weeks.

Odds: Ricochet [8/13], Styles [6/5]

Last Man Standing match - Braun Strowman v Bobby Lashley

The two behemoths got fans talking a few weeks ago after crashing through the stage on Raw, but this could be the final battle as the first man to be down for the 10-count will be the loser.

With Paul Heyman reportedly being a big fan of Braun Strowman, it wouldn't be unexpected to see him go back to his monstrous ways and leave Philly with a victory.

Odds: Strowman [4/7], Lashley [5/4]

Raw Tag Team Championships - The Revival [c] v The Usos

Whomever leaves Extreme Rules with the Raw tag team belts, they will have a queue of teams behind them.

The likes of Gallows & Anderson and the Viking Raiders will be ready to challenge either Dash & Dawson or The Usos, and it'll be a damned good match between the two teams - and you could probably give a case for either team coming out on top.

Odds: Revival [4/6], Usos [11/10]