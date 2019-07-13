Bray Wyatt has been liked by WWE fans ever since his main roster debut in 2013, whether he was a face or a heel, but it's crazy to think that it has been nearly one year since his last appearance on WWE television.

August 13, 2018 was the last time anyone saw the Eater of Worlds on Raw or SmackDown, but it is fair to say that at the time, he wasn't really doing much.

It's important to know that Wyatt hasn't been injured for all this time - the dissolution of his teaming with Matt Hardy was down to the latter suffering an injury of his own.

The creative team simply couldn't find a way to slot Bray in anywhere, but it looks like the break has done him a world of good.

A slimmer figure, a new look and his creative juices flowing, the new twist to his character could be his best yet.

The Firefly Funhouse episodes ended weeks ago now, but in the following weeks saw the characters, such as Ramblin' Rabbit and Mercy the Buzzard appear in the background of segments on Raw and SmackDown.

They were a hint of Wyatt appearing sooner rather than later, but as of now he's still not shown his face on television.

But that could be about to change in the near future.

The well-connected Twitter account WrestleVotes has stated that before Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman took on their roles as Executive Directors, Wyatt was scheduled to have him redebut and perform at SummerSlam 2019.

They cannot confirm that it is still definitely the plan, but are confident that Wyatt will be at SummerSlam, but whether that will be his re-appearance or that will be on a Raw or SmackDown in the coming weeks remains to be seen.

It's gotten to the point now where fans are desperate to see Wyatt, or his alter-ego 'The Fiend' in action after becoming engrossed in the Funhouse segments.

The amount of effort WWE have put into the character makes it seem pretty clear that they will have big plans for him, but it would be typical of the company to stall his push when he's in desperate need of one.