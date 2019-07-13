Everybody knows that Neymar holds the world record for the highest transfer fee in history

Money in football was changed forever when Paris Saint-Germain made a lucrative €222 million bid in the summer of 2017, breaking the previous record by more than double.

The crazy fees paid for Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba never looked so paltry and it kickstarted a trend that has seen fees exceed €100 million on a regular basis.

It's certainly crazy to think that the world record stood at 'just' £15 million for Alan Shearer in 1996, while Raheem Sterling moving for £49 million had everyone shocked in 2015.

However, one metric that isn't assessed so often is combined transfer fees and which players have had the most money spent on them throughout their career.

Crazy money in football

It was a record that was held by Zlatan Ibrahimovic for years, helped by his constant moves across teams like Barcelona, AC Milan, Juventus, Ajax and Manchester United.

Obviously, making so many transfers is key to totalling up the big numbers, but some of the lucrative fees in the current market means that players can climb the rankings at a serious rate of knots.

In the end, Neymar still comes out on top, with both Barcelona and PSG paying hefty fees for his services - bringing a total of €310 million that puts him well clear of the rest.

Biggest combined transfer fees

It will come as little surprise that Ronaldo collects the silver medal, but surprising names like Alvaro Morata and Angel Di Maria are where the list takes a bizarre turn.

Using combined transfer fees calculated by Spanish publication AS, check out the top 15 players with the highest total transfer fees in history:

1. Neymar - €310 million

2. Cristiano Ronaldo - €230 million

3. Alvaro Morata - €179 million

4. Angel Di Maria - €179 million

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - €169 million

6. Philippe Coutinho - €161 million

7. Gonzalo Higuain - €159 million

8. James Rodriguez - €140 million

9. Ousmane Dembele - €140 million

10. Romelu Lukaku - €138 million

11. Eden Hazard - €135 million

12. Kylian Mbappe - €135 million

13. Nicola Anelka - €127 million

14. Joao Felix - €127 million

15. Paulinho - €126 million

