Neymar could soon be back in the famous colours of Barcelona.

The Brazilian made a sensational move from the Camp Nou to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, breaking the world record transfer fee in doing so.

Now, it seems he wants to return to Spain - after all, Neymar's time in Paris hasn't exactly gone to plan.

He expected to step out of Lionel Messi's shadow and stake a claim for the Ballon d'Or, but injuries and issue off of the pitch seem to have him further away from that prize than ever before.

The reports suggest that Neymar has made it clear of his intention to leave PSG and on Saturday, he dropped a massive hint that he's pushing for the move.

Speaking at the 'Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five World Final' in Brazil, the forward was asked about his 'best memory in the locker room'.

He probably has hundreds of special memories to pick from, but the 27-year-old chose to name Barca's famous Champions League win vs his current club.

"The best memory in a locker room? Ahh, I don't know," Neymar began.

"Well, when we won against PSG with Barcelona, it was completely... we all went crazy afterward!

"I believe it was the best possible feeling for all of us. What we felt when we scored that sixth goal, I've never felt something like this. It was incredible."

Talk about a lack of subtlety. Even if that is Neymar's favourite memory, he could at least be a little respectful to PSG and just say something else.

But that's clearly not how the Brazilian roles. This could be the first time he's publically hinted about a return to Catalonia, suggesting that he misses the Barca locker room.

So, perhaps we should expect to hear an awful lot more about his potential move before the transfer window closes.