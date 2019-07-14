We've all heard the statistic: Nobody dribbled past Virgil van Dijk with Liverpool last season.

The only player that managed to dribble their way beyond Van Dijk was actually Leroy Sane, but that came on international duties at the UEFA Nations League.

As far as Liverpool games are concerned, we have to rewind back to March 2018 when Mikel Merino completed the rare feat for Newcastle United.

It's a pretty astonishing statistic when you consider Van Dijk has lined up against the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi over the last year.

However, the data hasn't been without its controversy and if you're a football fan casting doubt, then you certainly aren't alone.

Nobody has dribbled past Van Dijk

What qualifies 'dribbling past' has been debated and Whoscored.com defines the stat as: “taking on an opponent and successfully making it past them whilst retaining the ball.”

Even then, there have been examples throughout the season where fans think Van Dijk's record was broken with Marcus Rashford and Bernardo Silva staking a claim.

But we can't argue with the data collectors at the end of the day, right? Well, the skeptical football fans have now been joined by Lucas Moura, who is unsure about the record himself.

Lucas Moura isn't buying it

During an interview with Desimpedidos and translated by SportsWitness, Moura admitted that he doesn't buy Van Dijk's record and even believes Tottenham might have broken it.

When asked about the statistic, Moura replied: “I don’t know if it’s true. They say he hasn’t been dribbled past since… whatever. If the guy is past him, it’s already a dribble.

“I don’t know, but the guys must have gone past him now. I know I scored a goal against Liverpool, we lost, but I scored against Liverpool and he was left behind. But he’s great. He is."

In other words, Moura doesn't really care for the criteria of someone having dribbled past Van Dijk and simply knows that Spurs managed to get past him in one way or another.

You can't exactly blame the Brazilian for having a new doubts, but that certainly doesn't mean that he isn't a fan of the Liverpool defender and still had some positive words for his rival.

“Hey, the guy’s good. He’s two metres tall, strong, and the Liverpool team is a very good fit, with a lot of chemistry," Moura extolled during the interview.

"So he had an excellent season. He was elected the best in the Premier League, I think. For the season, I think he’s among the three. Among the three!”

