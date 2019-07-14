Philippe Coutinho's dream move to Barcelona is turning into a nightmare.

Despite making a strong start at Camp Nou after leaving Liverpool, his first full season in La Liga brought criticism from the fans and limited game-time under Ernesto Valverde.

As a result, a growing number of reports are linking Coutinho with a summer exit and he could be used in a swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar.

The likes of Manchester United and even transfer-banned Chelsea have all been linked, but the moral of the story is that Coutinho is far from loving life in Spain.

Speaking about his future in June, the Brazilian said: "Many things that come out in the media are simply not true but as for my future we do not know what is going to happen, that is the truth.

Coutinho's hard time at Barcelona

"Honestly, it wasn’t a good season. It didn’t produce what I wanted, it didn’t go as I hoped.

"But I hope it serves me as an example, as a lesson so that I want more, concentrate even more to be able to succeed."

He certainly isn't producing the kind of form that saw Barcelona fork out €142 million for his services - a fee only topped by PSG's moves for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Biggest drops in transfer value

So, bearing that in mind, it has been interesting to see just how much Coutinho's transfer value has actually fallen and the data collected by Transfermarkt has allowed us to do just that.

The website tracks the evolution of predicted transfer fees and allow fans to use a tool that shows the players in Europe who have dropped the most in value over 2019.

Top of the list? Coutinho, who is currently valued at £81 million, which means a drop of 35.5% and £45 million to put himself amongst the likes of Marcelo, Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi.

Check out the full list down below to see who, like Coutinho, has lost the move value this year:

Barcelona fans should probably be concerned by the amount of their players on the list, although the likes of Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic can be forgiven because of their advancing ages.

Nevertheless, Coutinho is also joined on the list by brand new €120 million signing Antoine Griezmann, who has been devalued by a whopping £18 million since the turn of the year.

Then are the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Gareth Bale, who have been hampered by injuries, and a further slew of Real Madrid players like Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio.

Regardless of the other players, though, it goes to show how Coutinho has struggled in the spotlight and that Barcelona can probably kiss goodbye to any hopes of making a profit.

It seems that not only is Coutinho's dreams of succeeding at Barcelona going down the pan, but the money that clubs are willing to pay for him, too.

Do you think Barcelona should sell Coutinho this summer? Have your say in the comments section below.