Daniel Dubois shows why he's the real deal with knockout of Nathan Gorman

On Saturday night, boxing had a new heavyweight hero in its midst.

Daniel Dubois stunned the nation with a fatal double blow on fellow Englishman, Nathan Gorman.

The Londoner sealed victory in the fifth round at the capital’s O2 Arena – becoming the undisputed British Heavyweight champion.

The 21-year-old has now recorded 12 wins, with 11 knockouts in his professional career.

The bout with Gorman was no easy feat however, with an undefeated record at 16-0 under his belt before the knockout last night.

Nantwich man Gorman was not lacking of support in London last night however as cousin, Tyson Fury was at ringside to offer his support.

The 23-year old fell from grace following a tactical double jab and strong right hand from victor, ‘Dynamite’ Dubois.

Both Fury and Gorman are trained by former light-welterweight champion, Ricky Hatton.

Boxing promotor, Frank Warren represents the services of both Dubois and Gorman – but it was initially a bout out of question with 67-year-old wanting to build the reputation of both fighters before they were to share the ring.

However, with a vacant British Championship belt up for grabs – who can blame them for the premature meeting?

Both felt they were capable, but Dubois proved to show he’s the front runner in British boxing at present.

An exciting era for the young London boxer, and more to come I’m sure.

Watch out, AJ – he’s coming.

