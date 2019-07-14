Aaron Wan-Bissaka became the fifth most expensive signing in Manchester United’s history after completing his £50 million move from Crystal Palace.

Only Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Angel Di Maria and Fred have cost more.

This was an eye-watering amount of money for a 21-year-old right-back who hasn’t even won his first senior England cap yet - but that’s the price United were forced to pay to get their man.

Wan-Bissaka has only had one full season in the Premier League; however, his performances with Palace led to universal praise from fans and pundits alike.

“Aaron is one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League,” United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said following the defender’s arrival.

“He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further.

“Aaron is a young, hungry player and eager to learn and that’s important at his age.

“I am delighted he has signed with us and we look forward to continuing his tremendous development so far.”

Solskjaer and the United supporters got to see Wan-Bissaka in action for the first time in the club’s opening pre-season friendly against Perth Glory on Saturday afternoon.

The England Under-21 international was subbed on at the start of the second half for his United debut and he didn’t disappoint.

A video of his individual highlights from the game show exactly why he’s nicknamed ’The Spider’.

Those long legs make it very difficult for opposition players to get past. A couple of the Perth Glory players attempted to beat the youngsters but weren’t successful.

Wan-Bissaka won all four of his tackles and also looked dangerous at the opposite end of the pitch when attacking, too.

“’The Spider’ is about the range and length of my legs when I’m lunging to tackle the ball,” Wan-Bissaka explained earlier this summer, “that’s where the nickname comes from.”

After watching him shine on his debut, United fans are convinced they’ve signed a ‘proper player’ in Wan-Bissaka…