It’s been a period of transition for Chelsea Football Club.

Former talisman Eden Hazard has made the move to Real Madrid, leaving fans worried for the upcoming Premier League campaign without their star man.

The Belgian scored a total of 85 league goals for The Blues since his arrival in 2012 and was undoubtedly one of Chelsea’s greatest players of the 21st Century.

The shoes are left to be filled by US forward Christian Pulisic, as new manager Frank Lampard embarks on the first season in charge of his former club.

The American is yet to introduce himself to the boss and his new team-mates due to international commitments at the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final.

However, according to The Sun, the new gaffer admits he is impressed with the winger despite never actually meeting him.

“Christian is flying in separately to join us as he has had a short break.

"But, fair play, he wanted to get there quickly which I appreciate. It is how I would have been.

“We have injuries and we will need him.

“I have not met him, I have spoken to him, but it is a good impression.”

A Chelsea legend comparing the young American to himself?

Encouraging stuff for Blues fans.

The winger signed for Chelsea under former boss Maurizio Sarri with an agreement in January 2019 which saw the move from Borussia Dortmund for £58 million.

Pulisic was then loaned back to the German outfit until the end of the Bundesliga campaign.

This Friday sees the new arrival touch base with the team on their pre-season tour in Japan and he will be looking to hit the ground running as fans demand a bounce back following the departure of Hazard.

A hard void to fill for Pulisic but it’s time to prove to fans exactly what he can do.

A Premier League campaign of uncertainty for Chelsea, however with Frank Lampard being appointed as full-time boss – it can only prove exciting nonetheless.