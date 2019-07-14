Coutinho broke a lot of Liverpool fan's hearts when he left Liverpool in January 2018.

The Brazilian was highly regarded bu fans of the Merseyside club, but that didn't stop him forcing through a move to Barcelona.

The way he went about his exit infuriated many Liverpool fans. Many will still hold a grudge against him.

But his dream move has not worked out the way he wanted.

His first full season in Catalonia was a nightmare.

The Brazilian was in and out of the team and his performances were widely criticised by the club's fans.

He repeatedly cut a dejected figure on the pitch towards the end of the season and there have now been reports that he's seeking a move away from the club.

There have also been reports that Barcelona would be willing to sell him.

Given they have signed Antoine Griezmann and a return for Neymar is also a possibility, it seems likely that Coutinho is deemed surplus to requirements.

Incredibly, a return to Liverpool has been touted.

And, according to CalcioMercato.it, the Reds have now made an offer.

They write that Coutinho has already given his approval to the club he left just a year and a half ago.

Liverpool's initial bid is supposedly a two-year loan proposal with an option to buy for £88 million.

They conclude that Barcelona are not 'attracted' by the offer and would rather sell him outright.

The report comes after Coutinho's agent, Kia Joorabchian, admitted 'Liverpool lies very deeply in his heart'.

“Liverpool lies very deeply in his heart. He’s a big fan of them. It would be very difficult for him to go to a direct competitor of Liverpool," he said, per Sky Sports reporter Bryan Swanson.

Joorbachian also revealed that Barcelona have not told him that Coutinho is for sale but expressed concern that there were club figures trying to sell him.

"Coutinho’s camp are not actively looking to move him but we believe people inside Barcelona may be acting without authority to try and sell the player,” Joorabchian claimed.

“Either Barcelona have to contain the people within their organisation who are giving out information to the contrary or they have to tell us the truth if they have changed their minds.”

Should Liverpool pursue a move for Coutinho? Have your say by leaving a comment below.