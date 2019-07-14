WWE

WWE releases statement about Jeff Hardy's arrest

WWE has released a statement in response to Jeff Hardy's arrest over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Hardy was arrested early Saturday morning at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for public intoxication and impairment.

He was released later on in the day on a bond that was less than $200. Now, WWE has released an official statement commenting on the matter.

WWE said in a statement, via Wrestling Inc: "Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions."

Jeff is currently out of action for WWE as he is recovering from knee surgery that he underwent in May.

Back then, it was reported that he would be out of action for six to nine months, so he likely won't see the ring again until at least November, but could possibly return as late as February next year.

This isn't the first time Hardy has been arrested due to problems with alcohol, as he was arrested in March last year for drunkenly crashing his car in North Carolina while three times over the legal limit.

Back then, WWE gave a similar statement to address the arrest, saying: "Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions.

"We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials."

Jeff has had problems with the law in the past, but WWE has always been willing to continue pushing him in the company because of his talent inside the squared circle.

Prior to his recent injury layoff, Jeff was SmackDown Tag Team Champion alongside his brother Matt as The Hardy Boyz until they vacated the titles due to Jeff's injury.

Due to the attraction to WWE which The Hardy Boyz bring, you'd imagine Jeff and Matt will be given another chance to be champions again despite the brushes with the law Jeff has had over the past year and a half.

WWE, however, will likely look to find a way to manage the situation to stop it from happening again and ending in much worse circumstances that what it did this time around.

Vince McMahon
Jeff Hardy
WWE

