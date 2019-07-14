Mariano Diaz has refused to give his number 7 shirt to Eden Hazard at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard arrived at Real Madrid last month after making his long-awaited move from Chelsea.

The Belgian has been a Los Blancos target since last summer but stayed committed in west London until he entered the final year of his contract.

The Blues were able to cash in on their biggest star though, receiving an initial transfer fee of €100 million.

Because of that, Hazard's move to Madrid is one that suits all parties.

Now he's arrived in Spain, the first task for his new club is to sort out his squad number. But that's actually proving quite tough.

The 28-year-old is Real's first real 'Galactico' signing for quite some time, but he won't be getting any special treatment it seems.

Hazard played with the number 10 at Chelsea, but that shirt is currently worn by Luka Modric - and the Ballon d'Or holder has already made it clear he won't give it up.

"I have been able to talk to Modric through [Mateo] Kovacic," Hazard said at his unveiling.

"I was joking when I asked him to lend me the No. 10. He said no, so I’ll have to find another number."

Modric's snub comes as little surprise, considering he's a key first team player - and apparently the best in the world.

So, Hazard has been forced to look for another shirt and has also been drawn to the famous number 7.

It was worn by Cristiano Ronaldo for almost a decade before he left, but it's now in the hands of Mariano Diaz.

The forward is arguably not deserving of the shirt, considering he's played just 13 times since returning from Lyon last August and hasn't really broken into the first team.

However, according to Marca, Mariano is also 'adamant' he doesn't want to give up his shirt.

The Dominican Republic international thinks that he has a chance to cement his place in Real's 25-man squad next season. So, that leaves Hazard with his third choice option - number 23.

That shirt was famously taken by David Beckham during his spell at the Bernabeu and was recently vacated by Isco.

Last season, Sergio Reguilon was given the shirt, but it's unlikely he'll put up a fight to keep it. Therefore, Hazard's quest for a squad number could soon be over.

Marca also suggest that he's been drawn to the number because of his love for basketball - and there have been plenty of famous faces wearing it in the NBA.

Michael Jordan made it famous with the Chicago Bulls, and more recently LeBron James has worn it with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

If Hazard is successful in his first season at Madrid, then he'll probably want to keep the number 23 for quite some time.