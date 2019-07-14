Defending champion Novak Djokovic will face eight-time winner Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

To get to the final, the Serbian overcame Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets, whilst Federer defeated long-time rival Rafael Nadal in four sets as well.

Here, we recall five memorable matches between the two ahead of the next episode in their rivalry.

US Open 2010 - Djokovic won 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5

Federer had beaten Djokovic on three previous occasions at Flushing Meadows in 2007, 2008, and 2009, and looked set to repeat the trick in the semi-final with two match points on the Serbian’s serve in the fifth set.

But Djokovic repelled them with some stunning forehands and went on to win 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

US Open 2011 - Djokovic won 6-7, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5

A year on and at the same stage, Federer worked two more match points in the fifth, this time on his own serve.

Again Djokovic, who had come from two sets down, saved both, the first with a sensational forehand return, and won the next four games to wrap up a 6-7, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 victory.

French Open 2011 - Federer won 7-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6

Djokovic went into the semi-final at Roland Garros on a 43-match winning streak, but in an encounter of breathtaking quality, Federer took the first two sets before Djokovic pulled one back.

The Serb served for the fourth set at 5-4, but Federer broke back and edged the subsequent tie-break to win 7-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.

Wimbledon 2014 - Djokovic won 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4

Federer had looked invincible on his way to the final, but found himself 2-1 down and facing Championship point at 2-5 in the fourth.

Somehow the Swiss broke serve twice to win the next five games and level the match, only for Djokovic to prevail in the decider for a 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 success.

Wimbledon 2015 - Djokovic won 7-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3

A repeat final and, unfortunately for Federer, a repeat result.

Djokovic took the first set on a tie-break, and held four set points at the end of a second which had gone the same way.

When Federer finally forced a first set point he made no mistake with an imperious volley, but early breaks in sets three and four saw Djokovic lift his third trophy, winning 7-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.