WWE has received a lot of criticism lately due to their creative process and the way they produce promos in the ring.

Following his exit from WWE, Jon Moxley appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho and explained how creative issues lead to his departure from the company.

Ultimately, however, it's just how things are done in WWE as Vince McMahon wants to control as much of his product as possible, so scripted promos are produced more often than unscripted promos.

Speaking to the press after Fight for the Fallen yesterday, Jericho stated that Moxley had been thinking about the interview for a while, and it's just how things are done in WWE.

He said, via Wrestling Inc: "[Moxley] thought about it for weeks about what he was going to say. I think it really kind of exposed and opened up a lot of Pandora's boxes about what it's like in WWE.

"This is not a burial of WWE. When you work there, it's how it is. If you work in a factory and they tell you that you have to put this box in this conveyer belt every day and that's how you make your money, then you do it, and if you don't like it you go somewhere else.

"That system is very confining when it comes to a lot of creativity."

Jericho said as well that his promo at Fight for the Fallen was the first unscripted promo he has ever delivered in the ring for 20 years.

He said: "Tonight is the first time in 20 years that I've ever done a promo with no script, with no approval of what I say and really with no idea of what I'm going to say.

"I was just knowing that I have a point and some directions that I may or may not want to go... when Hangman got busted open that changed the entire design of the promo and it was very liberating.

"I think it worked out very well and of course I can do it, but we'd never, ever get that chance to do that in WWE. So it's the other side of the coin, if you want creative freedom, we can give you that in AEW.

"I think that's one of the reasons why there's such a buzz about the company, it's because the fans can feel that."

Jericho will face "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW's All Out on August 31 near Chicago, and the winner will be crowned the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion.