Serena Williams’ Wimbledon final defeats

Serena Williams missed the chance to claim an eighth Wimbledon title as she was beaten in the final by Simona Halep yesterday afternoon.

Williams was completely outplayed by the Romanian, and it is not the first time she has lost the showpiece at SW19.

Here, we take a look at her other final defeats at the All England Club.

2004 - Maria Sharapova won 6-1, 6-4

The beginning of what became an intense, and sometimes bitter rivalry, began when a 17-year-old Maria Sharapova introduced herself to the world with a 6-1, 6-4 win.

2008 - Venus Williams won 7-5, 6-4

After Williams’ first two titles came at the expense of her sister Venus, the older sibling got some revenge with a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

2018 - Angelique Kerber won 6-3, 6-3

In her first Wimbledon back after giving birth, a brilliant comeback story was ruined as Angelique Kerber won the title for the first time with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph.

So despite winning a remarkable 23 Grand Slam titles, there have been times when she hasn't got the job done and has fallen at the final hurdle.

However, there is no doubt she is the greatest female to ever play the game, and can arguably be named the greatest tennis player of all time; winning more Grand Slams than the great Roger Federer.

It may not have been her year in 2019 at Wimbledon, but there is no doubt she will win plenty more Grand Slams in the future.