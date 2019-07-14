Newcastle United set to make Steve Bruce the Premier League's worst paid manager

It’s a time of turmoil for Newcastle United.

Champions league-winning manager, Rafael Benitez parted ways with the club due to failed negotiations with owner, Mike Ashley.

The Spaniard was a fan favourite and had seen relative success given the lack of funding from the hated owner.

Alas, Benitez has moved on and it leaves the reigns for somebody new.

Steve Bruce, current manager of Sheffield Wednesday, has reportedly been offered the top job with the Magpies amidst speculation.

The 58-year-old formerly managed Sunderland, whom are the rivals of the Newcastle side.

A bold decision from Bruce if he decides to take the job.

With pen set to be put to paper, it’s been reported that the former Manchester United defender will receive only £1 million a year for the upcoming contract.

This will make him the lowest paid Premier League manager, with predecessor Benítez previously receiving £5 million more at St. James’ Park.

Even Manuel Pellegrini is earning within the region of £7 million a year at West Ham.

Typical Mike Ashley behaviour.

Mirror Football reveals that Ashley will work off an incentive scheme with Bruce, which will see him gain an extra bonus payment for every place he finishes above the bottom three.

If the Geordie manager is appointed, he wants to bring back star finder Graham Carr – son of comedy presenter Alan.

The scout famously recruited the likes of Mathieu Debuchy, Yohan Cabaye and Papiss Cisse to the club.

He left after the arrival Benitez, but would he really want to return given the current circumstances at the club?

I’d steer clear.

The Ashley saga continues and it goes to ponder, ‘does he enjoy being the villain?’

The fans, legends and managers want him out but he refuses to sell the club – when will it end?

Newcastle travelled to China yesterday to begin preparations for the Premier League Asia trophy pre season tournament.

The team travelled without a manager.

A new leader is needed and it’s needed sooner rather than later.

Fingers crossed Newcastle fans - this new season will be interesting.