Kevin Owens began a huge push this week on SmackDown Live when he delivered his own pipebomb promo on Shane McMahon.

Later during WWE's blue brand show, Owens gave Shane-O-Mac a Stunner in the middle of the ring, reminding fans of times in the past when Stone Cold Steve Austin did the same to Vince McMahon.

As a result of his actions, at a WWE live event, Shane banned The Prizefighter from the event, but before he left, Owens sent a message to Shane.

Owens promised Shane that he would be at Extreme Rules and that he would turn the event into the Kevin Owens Show.

He said: "Now you're banning me from live events? That's cute. I guess the security you hired thinks you suck as much as I think you suck because I got in pretty easy.

"Now you can ask Dolph Ziggler, your little buddy, how his neck feels, how his jaw feels after I hit him with a stunner. You know what else you can't keep me out of Philadelphia tomorrow night at Extreme Rules.

"I have a lot of history in Philadelphia and tomorrow night I'm making more because I'm coming. Nobody's going to keep me out. I don't care if you have an issue and I don't care if Dolph Ziggler has an issue with it. I don't care who has an issue with it.

"Anyone who has a problem with me being in there come at me. Come try me, because I would love it. Tomorrow night, I'll be making more history in Philadelphia. I'm turning Extreme Rules into the Kevin Owens Show.

"Shane, you can call yourself the best in the world, well you're looking at the complete opposite of you and I'm so proud of that. You're looking at the worst in the world and tomorrow night I'm going to ruin Extreme Rules for you and anyone else who steps in my way. Trust me!"

Shane is scheduled to team up with Drew McIntyre for a No Holds Barred tag team match against The Undertaker and Roman Reigns.

Judging by his recent promo and actions, expect Owens to get involved in this match in one way or another to the cost of Shane-O-Mac.