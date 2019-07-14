Liverpool fans will have fond memories of the Champions League final thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

A 2-0 win against Tottenham secured the Reds their sixth European Cup in Madrid.

The football was great that night, but it seems the stewarding was not.

Midway through the first half at the Wanda Metropolitano, the game was stopped after a pitch invader made her way onto the turf.

Shortly after the streaker, who was dressed in nothing more than a skimpy black swimsuit, was identified as Kinsey Wolanski.

She's the boyfriend of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a famous YouTube prankster, and was advertising his adult website.

Wolanski was quickly dealt with by stewards once she managed to get onto the pitch, but she did a decent job of advertising 'Vitaly Uncensored' to a massive worldwide audience.

She did such a good job, that the pair hit the news again last week after admitting they were planning a similar stunt for Copa America, only to be arrested before they could execute it.

Incredibly, even ending up in Brazilian jail hasn't seemed to put them off, because at the Cricket World Cup final, another pitch invader baring the Vitaly Uncensored logo hit the headlines.

This time, the streaker was stopped at the boundary, failing to make it onto the pitch at Lord's.

But she was there long enough to be snapped by photographers and has since been identified as Zdorovetskiy's mother.

On his Twitter, the YouTuber posted an image of the stunt and captioned it "My mom is crazy!!!!!"

Who knew pitch invading was such a family business?

Luckily, security at Lord's were much more prepared this time and Zdorovetskiy's mum didn't get far enough to disturb play between England and New Zealand in the World Cup final.