Manchester United agree world-record £80 million fee for Leicester City's Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is poised to become the world’s most expensive defender after Manchester United agreed an £80 million fee with Leicester City for the England international.

Maguire, who had reportedly informed Leicester that he wanted to leave the King Power Stadium this summer, will surpass the £75 million fee that Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

This is according to The Sun, who understand that Maguire will fly to Manchester for his medial on Monday.

The report adds that United will pay Leicester £60 million for Maguire, with the additional £20 million made up of add-ons.

The Red Devils have beaten neighbours Manchester City to the centre-back’s signature.

Both United and City saw bids of £70 million rejected by Leicester for the 26-year-old, who starred at last summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

However, United’s increased offer - and Maguire’s desire to leave the Foxes - meant Leicester eventually sanctioned the deal.

West Ham United v Leicester City - Premier League

This new development comes just days after Maguire angrily accused Leicester of pricing him out of a move.

He will become United’s third summer signing following the arrivals of £65 million duo Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Swansea City and Crystal Palace, respectively.

FBL-AUS-ENG-PR-MAN-UTD

Maguire, who joined Leicester in a £17 million deal from Hull City in June 2017, will link up with his teammates for the remainder of their pre-season fixtures ahead of the club’s Premier League opener against Chelsea on August 11.

