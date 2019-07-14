Megan Rapinoe’s profile has grown exponentially over the past few weeks thanks to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 34-year-old, who co-captains the United States’ Women’s team, was the star of the tournament.

She scored six goals - the joint-highest tally alongside Ellen White and Alex Morgan - and helped the US win their fourth World Cup.

Rapinoe, however, has made just as many headlines for her comments away from the pitch.

She was involved in a war-of-words with US President Donald Trump last month after telling reporters: "I ain't going to the f***ing White House.”

This led to an angry response from Trump, who accused the footballer of disrespecting America.

He also said she “should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job.”

She did just that - and in emphatic style, too.

Rapinoe isn’t everybody’s cup of tea - journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan has been particularly scathing of her ‘arrogance’ on social media - but the pink-haired Reign FC midfielder will have inspired thousands of young girls all over the world to take up football.

But it’s not just girls that she’s inspired. Boys, women and men have also become fans of hers over the past few weeks.

And one fan wants to see her on the front cover of FIFA 20 when it’s released this autumn.

Darren Holland has set up a petition at Change.org, calling for people to sign it in order to persuade EA Sports to put a female footballer front and centre of the latest version of their hugely-successful video game franchise.

“FIFA needs to change its policy on prize money but that's just the start,” he wrote. “More exposure of this team and women's football will help change their minds.

“EA has already done more than FIFA in terms of support so this is a no-brainer which I know they must be contemplating. Much respect to IGN for the original post and image on social media.”

Other FIFA fans on social media also appear to be very much in favour of the idea.

The outspoken Rapinoe has spoken up for equal pay for female footballers and for LGBT rights.

She expressed her feelings at USA’s victory parade at New York’s City Hall last week.

"This is my charge to everyone. We have to be better. We have to love more. Hate less,” she said.

"We got to listen more and talk less. We got to know that this is everybody's responsibility. Every single person here. Every single person who's not here. Every single person who doesn't want to be here. Every single person who agrees and doesn't agree.

"It's our responsibility to make this world a better place."