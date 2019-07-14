Leicester City are set to lose their star defender to Manchester United.

Harry Maguire has been courted by the Red Devils for some time and news broke earlier that a £80m deal had been agreed between the two clubs.

That is set to be a world record fee for a defender.

But the Foxes have moved quickly to replace him and they are not afraid to splash the cash.

According to the Sun, Leicester have agreed a £45million deal for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.

Yes. You heard that right. £45m.

That means Dunk, providing both the deal for him and Maguire goes through, will be the ninth most expensive defender of all-time.

Absolute madness.

The 27-year-old can be considered a late bloomer, having only spent the past two seasons in the Premier League.

In that time he has made 77 times for Brighton and scored three times.

Unfortunately for him, Dunk earned a reputation for scoring own-goals in the 2017/18 season.

The defender scored four own-goals that campaign, equalling Martin Skrtel's Premier League record of four own goals in a season, set in 2013/14.

He did have better fortune last season as he didn't score one own-goal.

Dunk has been capped once by England, back in 2018 in a friendly against the United States.

John Cross of the Mirror wrote earlier this week of Dunk's desire to move to Leicester.

"Brighton defender Lewis Dunk has got his heart set on Leicester this summer and would be devastated if it doesn’t happen," he wrote.

It seems he's set to get his wish.

