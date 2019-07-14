Football

Lewis Dunk is set to replace Harry Maguire.

Leicester City agree £45 million deal for Lewis Dunk to replace Harry Maguire

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Leicester City are set to lose their star defender to Manchester United.

Harry Maguire has been courted by the Red Devils for some time and news broke earlier that a £80m deal had been agreed between the two clubs.

That is set to be a world record fee for a defender.

But the Foxes have moved quickly to replace him and they are not afraid to splash the cash.

According to the Sun, Leicester have agreed a £45million deal for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.

Yes. You heard that right. £45m.

That means Dunk, providing both the deal for him and Maguire goes through, will be the ninth most expensive defender of all-time.

Absolute madness.

The 27-year-old can be considered a late bloomer, having only spent the past two seasons in the Premier League.

Lewis Dunk is moving to Leicester for £45m

In that time he has made 77 times for Brighton and scored three times.

Unfortunately for him, Dunk earned a reputation for scoring own-goals in the 2017/18 season.

The defender scored four own-goals that campaign, equalling Martin Skrtel's Premier League record of four own goals in a season, set in 2013/14.

He did have better fortune last season as he didn't score one own-goal.

Lewis Dunk played for England against the US

Dunk has been capped once by England, back in 2018 in a friendly against the United States.

John Cross of the Mirror wrote earlier this week of Dunk's desire to move to Leicester.

"Brighton defender Lewis Dunk has got his heart set on Leicester this summer and would be devastated if it doesn’t happen," he wrote.

It seems he's set to get his wish.

How much do you think Dunk is really worth? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Topics:
Football
Harry Maguire
Lewis Dunk
Manchester United
Leicester City

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again