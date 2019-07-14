There's a lot of excitement surrounding the future of Takefusa Kubo.

The Japanese youngster signed for Real Madrid in a reported €2 million fee from FC Tokyo.

Kubo spent four years at Barcelona's academy earlier this decade but rejected interest from his former club to move to their bitter rivals this summer.

The 18-year-old was initially signed for Real Madrid 'Castilla' but he could make his debut for the first team sooner than expected.

That's because, according to AS, Kubo has been seriously impressive in pre-season training.

They write that Kubo has impressed and surprised Madrid’s coaching staff to such an extent that he could feature in the first team much earlier than expected.

The message from inside the Real Madrid dressing room is that the youngster is 'not out of place' and that his progress will be eagerly watched.

So it seems likely that he will feature at some point for the first team next season.

And that means he could play alongside Real Madrid's new 'Galactico', Eden Hazard.

The Belgian, who was signed for an initial fee of €100 million, is a brilliant role model.

He's superb both on and off the pitch.

And it seems like he's made a big impression on Kubo.

A heartwarming video has emerged of Kubo going up to Hazard before training and telling him that he used to watch his videos.

Hazard, in his usual jovial self, congratulates him before bursting out laughing.

The reporter then appears to ask Hazard: "And then he plays really well?"

That prompts the 28-year-old to respond: "Well if he watches my videos then of course".

Brilliant stuff. That is what dreams are made of for Kubo.

As @XavsFutbol wrote after watching the video on Twitter: "Kubo and Hazard is already a better love story than Twilight".