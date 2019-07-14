Enthralling, epic and unbelievable - those are the words to describe Novak Djokovic's win over Roger Federer in a five-set thriller at the Gentlemen's Singles final at Wimbledon.

With the victory, the Serbian secured back-to-back titles at SW19, winning his fifth overall at Wimbledon and his 16th Grand Slam.

But Djokovic was made to work for his 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 win and many will suggest he was far from his best in Sunday's final.

As expected, both men were so evenly matched in the opening set, holding their serves well.

It was Federer who came closest to breaking early on, only for Djokovic to save the point and win on fourth deuce, keeping things all square.

That was a statement of intent from the Swiss Maestro, who was aggressive with his backhand and also played a number of sensational drop shots.

Djokovic responded with powerful serving and impressive forehands to get the upper hand and he went on to win the first set tiebreak 7-5.

The Serb's control of the final lasted no time at all, with Federer breaking serve in the first game of the second set.

With the crowd behind him, the 37-year-old then broke again to take a commanding 3-0 lead, with Djokovic's intensity appearing to drop.

There was no way back for the defending champion in the second, with Federer winning the set 6-1 to tie things up.

The 'Fed Express' began to really hit his stride following that dominance and there was also a feeling on Centre Court that Djokovic wasn't performing at the top of his game.

He was though, doing enough to stay in the match. The third set followed a similar pattern to the first and ended in another tiebreak. Once again, the Serb came out on top, winning 7-4.

Federer was playing the better tennis, but Novak took the set, and the upper hand, going into the fourth.

'The Joker' was starting to have some fun, but once again both men were holding serve well, showing just how well matched they really are.

The breakthrough came for Federer midway through the set, as he broke, then held serve to go 4-2 up.

Another break quickly followed that appeared to have him in control, before Djokovic came back with a break of his own, for the first time in the match, prolonging the set.

It wasn't enough though, as Federer held his nerve to take it 6-4, sending us to the fifth and final set of the 2019 championships.

The theme of both men holding serve continued deep into the closing set before the breakthrough finally came.

This time, Djokovic broke first, before making a couple of unforced errors that allowed his opponent to do the same. The pair were just impossible to separate.

Both men held their remaining games to keep it at 6-6 and with no tiebreak, they continued on.

These two giants of this sport refused to budge for another game each, but finally, unforced errors allowed Federer to break - and serve for the championship.

But Djokovic broke back, incredibly, to stay alive. Both men continued to hold serve once again as we edged all the way to a fifth set tiebreak, with the set level at 12-12.

With over 100 minutes of play in the fifth alone, the tiebreak went the same way it had gone in two sets before - to the defending champion.

It was fitting that the two men could be separated only by the finest margins, but it was Novak who came out on top, winning 7-3 to take the final set 13-12. Unbelievable.

With his victory, Djokovic is now a back-to-back Wimbledon champion and takes home his 16th Grand Slam title.

Forget the Open Era, right now, we're watching Novak's era.