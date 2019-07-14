England have ended their recent World Cup hoodoo by beating New Zealand in the ODI Cricket World Cup.

Both men and women fell short in the football World Cup in 2018 and 2019 respectively, both sides losing in the semi-final, but Eoin Morgan's men didn't disappoint this summer, taking home the trophy at Lord's.

England were competing in their fourth ODI World Cup final, losing in their previous three appearances to West Indies, Australia and Pakistan, with their previous journey to the final coming way back in 1992.

As for New Zealand, they had only made one World Cup final before today, but that was the last one back in 2015. On that day, they lost to Australia.

This time around, with Kane Williamson's men shocking Virat Kohli's India in the semi-final, and England thrashing fierce rivals Australia, all eyes were on Lord's for the 12th ODI World Cup final.

It was New Zealand who batted first after Williamson won the toss, and they had an early scare in the third over of the game as it looked like Chris Woakes had trapped Henry Nicholls LBW. However, a quick review showed the ball was missing the wicket.

After five overs, New Zealand were 24-0.

Then England finally got their breakthrough. Woakes was the bowler again, but this time it was Martin Guptill (19) he trapped LBW, and despite reviewing it once again, this time the visitors had no luck. 29-1.

After 10 overs, Williamson's men were 33-1.

Henry Nicholls and Williamson produced some solid stability for New Zealand following the loss of Guptill, slowly keeping the scoreboard ticking and taking the score past 100 after 21 overs.

The next bit of joy for England came via a review once again as Williamson was dismissed for 30 when he edged Liam Plunkett behind to Jos Buttler, much to the delight of the hosts, who knew a wicket was needed sooner rather than later to break up the frustrating partnership.

After facing 71 balls, Nicholls reached his half century, a brilliant innings in the final from New Zealand's number two, but his time at the crease came to an end when Plunkett clean bowled him on 55.

With 33 overs on the board, and 141 the tally, Mark Wood claimed his first wicket as Ross Taylor was sent back to the pavilion after making just 15 runs. With no reviews left because of their earlier unsuccessful attempt, the batsman had no other choice but to walk.

Just as another partnership started to brew for New Zealand with Jimmy Neesham (19) and Tom Latham at the crease, the former ruined it by playing a stupid shot straight down Joe Root's throat off Plunkett, leaving the visitors on 173-5.

Woakes then took his second wicket of the innings when Colin de Grandhomme (16) scooped a shot in the air to substitute fielder James Vince.

Latham (47) then followed his teammate into the pavilion a couple of overs later as he became another victim to Woakes, with Vince taking his second catch of the game.

The last over saw the end to Matt Henry for 4 as Jofra Archer took his first wicket of the game, and a few balls later we had reached the halfway point.

New Zealand finishing on 241 from their 50 overs.

As the players made their way back to the crease, there was drama immediately as Jason Roy was nearly trapped LBW on the very first ball. However, the review from the visitors was unsuccessful and it remained as umpire's decision; not out.

Roy was the first man out for England, however, as he clipped Henry behind on just 17, giving New Zealand an almighty boost early on in the hosts' innings.

After 10 overs, New Zealand were 33-1, whilst England reached 39-1.

De Grandhomme then had a brilliant chance to enhance New Zealand's start with a relatively simple caught and bowled opportunity, but he dropped Jonny Bairstow, who was on 18 at the time.

Root was next to fall after hitting just seven runs off 30 balls, edging De Grandhomme behind and leaving England on 59-2.

The curse of the commentator then struck for England as immediately after Sky Sports said Bairstow loved playing against the Black Caps, he was bowled out for 36 off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson.

England were in trouble at 73-3 after the opening 20 overs.

A few overs later and skipper Eoin Morgan was doing the walk of shame as he was caught off Neesham by Guptill for just 9. It left England 86-4.

Trusted batsmen Buttler and Ben Stokes steadied a rocky ship for England, taking the scoreboard to 126-4 after 32 overs, but a lot of work was still needed to be done.

With 10 overs left of the final, both Stokes and Buttler were still at the crease for England, with the former on 43 and the latter on 42; England needing 72 runs to win.

Buttler, ever the dependable for England, then reached his half century, which will arguably go down as his greatest innings to date, and just a few balls later he was joined by Stokes. A remarkable partnership for the hosts when they needed it the most.

Sadly, though, Buttler was soon dismissed for 59 after being caught off Ferguson, leaving England needing 46 from 31.

With runs needed, Woakes came to the crease to hit big, but after just four balls he was dismissed for two runs off Ferguson once again; Latham taking the catch behind.

Two overs were left and 24 runs were needed.

With 10 balls remaining, Plunkett lost his wicket going big, caught off Neesham for 10. Next to go going into the last over was Archer, bowled by Neesham and leaving England with 15 to get off the final six balls.

One hundred overs of cricket done - scores were tied on 241! Super over needed to separate the two teams.

England's super over finished on 15; over to you New Zealand.

Their response? 15 runs exactly, but it was England who won the ODI Cricket World Cup.

WHAT. A. GAME.