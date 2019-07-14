Antoine Griezmann has taken the number 17 jersey at Barcelona.

Having freshly completed his €120 million transfer from Atletico Madrid, there had been suggestions that he would claim the number 7 shirt from Philippe Coutinho.

Considering Coutinho has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou, it certainly wasn't an outrageous suggestion but Griezmann has kindly agreed to switch numerals.

However, little does Griezmann know that the decision could be another thing stacked against him at the club and there are no shortage of factors setting him up for a fall.

Firstly, the Frenchman has well and truly burnt bridges at Atletico, having gone back on his promise to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano during his 2018 documentary.

Griezmann selects his shirt

There is also the fact that Griezmann will be playing in the shadow of Lionel Messi, something that he admitted was a factor in his decision to reject Barcelona last year.

Back to the shirt number, though, and the 28-year-old might regret his decision when he looks at the Barcelona players that have pulled on that jersey in recent years.

We must confess, there are some exceptions with Pedro and Mark van Bommel enjoying success with 17 on their backs, but the jersey has largely been cursed in Catalonia.

Barcelona's bad luck with No.17

The last player to wear the number was Jeison Murillo and we're not sure it gets any worse than this, with the Colombian making just four appearances before having his loan spell terminated.

Paco Alcacer came before him and although the Spaniard has gone on to succeed at Borussia Dortmund, just 15 goals for the Blaugrana summed up a disappointing two years.

Before then, Munir El Haddadi enjoyed some success in the jersey and actually wracked up eight goals in the 2015-16 season, but was eventually moved on when game-time dried up.

Then things really take a turn for the worse when we reach Alexandre Song, who will always be considered as one of Barcelona's biggest transfer errors and he's never truly recovered since.

And before Pedro gave the jersey a little more credibility, Giovani dos Santos limped his way through a season in the shirt and wound up at Ipswich Town one year later.

There are even arguments that Emmanuel Petit and Philippe Christanval could be included in the list and that further reiterates just how troubled the No.17 shirt has been.

So, whether or not that omen continues for Griezmann remains to be seen, but if it's anything like the No.9 curse at Chelsea, then he could be in for a tough time.

Do you think Griezmann will struggle in Messi's shadow? Have your say in the comments section below.