Have you caught your breath yet?

Today was always going to be eventful when it comes to sport with the Wimbledon men's singles final, Cricket World Cup final and British Grand Prix all colliding within hours of each other.

On a calm summer's evening, it allowed sports fans to migrate to their nearest beer garden or put their feet up on the sofa for an afternoon of athletic excellence and drama.

However, even if you could have written the most dramatic script possible for today's events, you probably couldn't have predicted what actually went down.

Bearing that in mind, we've decided to walk back through one of Formula 1's most exciting races this season - and two of the greatest finals in Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon history.

Lewis Hamilton wins the British Grand Prix

There was plenty of drama at Silverstone to kick off the day's action, with Hamilton eventually driving his way to a record sixth victory at his home Grand Prix.

However, arguably the highlight came when Sebastian Vettel crashed into Max Verstappen, ruining his race and raising questions about his 2019 season as a whole.

Valetteri Bottas was ultimately unlucky to miss out on the top sport of the podium, but the duels involving Charles Leclerc in the midfield made the British GP one of the best races of 2019.

Novak Djokovic retains Wimbledon crown vs Roger Federer

The men's singles final at Wimbledon is always something special, but Federer and Djokovic served up a match for the ages in a five-set thriller on Centre Court.

Entering the deciding set at 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6, the colossal tussle progressed all the way to a tiebreaker where Federer spurned a chance for glory at championship point.

The Serbian eventually emerged the victor after four hours 57 minutes, making it the longest final in Wimbledon history, and bagged himself a 16th Grand Slam in the process.

England crowned Cricket World Cup winners

Then, of course, the highlight of the day. If you didn't enjoy the actions at Lord's this afternoon, we're not sure you can call yourself a sports fan because England vs New Zealand certainly delivered.

England's hopes of victory teetered on a knife edge with just a few balls to go, only for Ben Stokes to hit a six and eventually force a 'Super Over' with the final bowl of the match.

Once again, it came down to the very last ball, but Jos Buttler managed to knock over the bails before a diving Martin Guptill could rescue any hope for New Zealand.

What was your highlight from an incredible day of sport? Have your say in the comments section below.