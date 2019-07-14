Football

Riyad Mahrez sends Algeria to the AFCON final..

Riyad Mahrez sends Algeria into AFCON final with incredible 94th minute free-kick

Riyad Mahrez is the star of the Alergia side and he certainly made sure people were talking about him after their African Cup of Nations semi-final.

Algeria faced Nigeria, knowing that the winner would take on Sadio Mane's Senegal in the final on Friday.

Alergia took the lead through an own-goal by William Troost-Ekong, enough to see them into the break with a 1-0 lead.

But there was drama to come as Aissa Mandi gave away a penalty for handball that Odion Ighalo slotted home for 1-1 on 72 minutes.

The game earlier in the day between Senegal and Tunisia had gone to extra-time and it certainly looked as though this was heading the same way.

Wilfred Ndidi gave away a freekick right at the death, however, just outside Nigeria's box.

Up steps Mahrez.

There are 93 minutes on the clock and this free kick will surely be the final kick of normal time - we're either getting 30 minutes more or something special happens.

Algeria's number 7 proceeds to blast it, goalkeeper-side, into the back of the net.

Watch it below:

It was an incredible goal.

Algeria are now into their first final since 1990, when they hosted the competition and lifted the trophy.

Riyad Mahrez scored a sensational free kick.

After Mahrez's goal, they've got a chance of winning their second African Cup of Nations.

It's one that the whole of Algeria will remember forever.

