WWE headed to Philadelphia for their third pay-per-view in less than six weeks as Extreme Rules emanated live from Pennsylvania.

With a bumper 12-match card spanning four-and-a-half hours of action, the WWE Universe got a lot for their money, and there were quite a few title changes to boot.

Let's see what happened on an explosive night of wrestling.

Finn Balor [c] v Shinsuke Nakamura - Intercontinental Championship

It's hard to believe that two men as talented and have the resumè's of Nakamura and Balor were stuck on the pre-show at the last minute.

But in a rematch of their SmackDown match on Tuesday - which Nakamura won - Balor's title was on the line instead.

A strange time and place to switch a major title but the Japanese star won the title for the first time very cleanly over the Irishman.

Before last Tuesday Nakamura hadn't been used on SmackDown in two months, but maybe WWE are going to use him seriously again.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura [NEW Intercontinental Champion]

Drew Gulak [c] v Tony Nese - Cruiserweight Championship

Gulak became the new champion of 205 Live at Stomping Grounds, and former champion Nese got another shot at his former title in the pre-show main event.

Unfortunately though it wasn't meant to be.

Gulak made the first successful defence of his belt in a decent match but it wasn't showstealing like previous cruiserweight matches have been at times.

Winner: Drew Gulak [Retains Cruiserweight Championship]

The Undertaker & Roman Reigns v Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre - No Holds Barred match

It's not often that a WWE event has started with an Undertaker match, but his partnership with Roman Reigns really got fans excited.

Wanting to make a statement after his disastrous Super ShowDown match against Goldberg, Taker put in a good performance and arguably hadn't looked better in years.

There was a shot in the closing parts of the match where McIntyre lined up Taker for the Claymore Kick before Reigns intervened with a Spear - foreshadowing a SummerSlam match maybe?

Taker and Reigns ended up being victorious, with McMahon being put away with a Tombstone, and the conclusion of the bout was Taker show the utmost of respect to The Big Dog, stating that it's 'his yard' now.

Winners: The Undertaker and Roman Reigns

The Revival [c] v The Usos - Raw Tag Team Championships

Two great tag teams were obviously going to have a great match, and they didn't disappoint.

Whilst it may not have been a classic like they had in NXT against the likes of D.I.Y, Dawson and Wilder continue to impress and they got the job done with a Shatter Machine.

With other tag teams like The Club and Viking Raiders waiting in the wings on Raw, don't expect the champions to get many nights off.

Winners: The Revival [Retain Raw Tag Team Championships]

Aleister Black v Cesaro

After a full month of waiting for someone to knock on his door to pick a fight with him, former NXT Champion Black got his wish.

The Swiss Cyborg was his opponent and boy did they put on a show for the fans.

Cesaro showed his brute strength and ability numerous times but it was Black who picked up the victory with the Black Mass.

There's no reason that both men can't go on and be main eventers for WWE in the next year - they are THAT good.

Winner: Aleister Black

Bayley [c] v Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross - Handicap match for SmackDown Women's Championship

Things were going so well between the pair of Bliss and Cross that many expected their teaming to hit a road block at Extreme Rules.

It did in the sense that they lost the match, but there was no fall out after the match, and no surprise return of Sasha Banks to help Bayley.

Instead it was a clean finish where Bayley retained the title by dropping the elbow from the top rope onto the chest of Cross.

Winner: Bayley [Retains SmackDown Women's Championship]

Braun Strowman v Bobby Lashley - Last Man Standing match

This feud may finally be over after Strowman vanquished his nemesis.

The fight went all around the arena and into the concourse, and even former Cruiserweight Champion Funaki was floored when Strowman threw Lashley over the Japanese announce table.

Both men made their way up the stands though and then the Monster Among Men Powerslammed the 'All Mighty' through a platform which was conveniently placed.

Braun was the only man to escape from the rubble before the 10-count and therefore picked up a big win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

Daniel Bryan & Rowan [c] v Big E & Xavier Woods v Heavy Machinery - Triple Threat match for SmackDown Tag Team Championships

A three-way between Otis, Woods and Bryan on SmackDown served as a teaser to this match, with Heavy Machinery being built up as strong contenders in the lead-up to Extreme Rules.

Instead though it was Woods and Big E representing New Day who would become six-time champions after a thrilling final exchange between E and Bryan.

Catching Bryan in mid-air, E used all his strength to keep hold of the former WWE Champion and the Midnight Hour was hit to see a changing of the guard in the SmackDown tag division.

Winners: Big E & Xavier Woods [NEW SmackDown Tag Team Champions]

Ricochet [c] v AJ Styles - United States Championship

After his loss to Nakamura on the Kick Off Show, many were of the theory that Finn Balor would join forces with his former stable-mates during this match and make The Club a four-man band.

It didn't happen though, and instead we saw a title change where AJ became a three-time champ.

Luke Gallows had a part to play as he intervened when the referee had his back turned, leading to a second-rope Styles Clash for the victory.

Winner: AJ Styles [NEW United States Champion]

Kevin Owens v Dolph Ziggler

Another match that was added to the card very late - and one that was over before it really began.

Owens pinned Ziggler after just 15 seconds following a Stunner, then verbally berated Shane McMahon once again.

Telling the son of Vince to 'kiss his ass and go to hell', KO is speaking for the people seemingly and is on his way to becoming the most popular babyface on the roster.

Winner: Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston [c] v Samoa Joe - WWE Championship

Samoa Joe's torrid record when challenging for a world title continues.

Kingston's reign though has surpassed the three month mark and shows no signs of stopping as WWE have strapped the proverbial rocket to him.

But spare a thought for the Samoan Submission Machine who was unsuccessful in claiming a WWE world title for the eighth time - Vince McMahon just doesn't want to give him the chance.

Winner: Kofi Kingston [Retains WWE Championship]

Seth Rollins [c] & Becky Lynch [c] v Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans - Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Team match for Universal and Raw Women's Championships

The usual spots happened in this 'Winner Takes All' Extreme Rules match, but the most shocking moments all happened in the closing stages.

Corbin shockingly dropped Becky Lynch with his End Of Days finisher, which sent Rollins irate and dropped Corbin with three Curb Stomps to retain the Universal Title and Women's Championship for his girlfriend.

Winners: Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch [Retain Universal and Raw Women's Championships]

That was not the end of the drama though.

As Paul Heyman stated earlier in the night, Brock Lesnar would cash in his Money In The Bank contract - and that he did.

Seth Rollins [c] v Brock Lesnar - Universal Championship

Rollins was pinned not long after the bell sounded following an F5, and we are back to Brock Lesnar taking control of Monday Night Raw and its world title.

Winner: Brock Lesnar [NEW Universal Champion]