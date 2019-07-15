WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to WWE television next week.

Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to Raw next week as part of 'Raw Reunion'

WWE are still struggling when it comes to retaining their viewers, but you wouldn't think it with the amount of money they're making.

SmackDown is getting ready to move back to Friday nights and to FOX in the United States, who are paying the company over $1 billion over five years to broadcast the blue brand.

That's adding to the money coming in on a yearly basis from two events a year in Saudi Arabia, so financially WWE are doing pretty good right now.

Trying to keep their fanbase is another thing though, but with Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff becoming members of the creative team and a report recently stating that WWE are looking to change things up to try and retain their teenage viewers is pretty encouraging.

Ratings are still flat-lining though, not to the extent of what they were a few months ago in Raw's case but SmackDown is really struggling, and FOX won't like that with the big move from USA Network on the horizon.

It's evident that Vince McMahon likes to bring a part-time star or two back to try and increase the numbers, with The Undertaker making rare Summer-time appearances to fight Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon recently.

But not content with just one comeback, Vince has clearly had a brainwave and has decided to bring back a ton of retired and departed stars.

Hulk Hogan is one of the legends being brought in by WWE for 'Raw Reunion'

During the live broadcast of Extreme Rules, a 'Raw Reunion' episode was announced for next Monday in Tampa, and heading the list of superstars advertised is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Texas Rattlesnake was rumoured to be on the Raw after SummerSlam to promote his new show, but he will be arriving a few weeks earlier.

Big hitters also advertised by WWE in the package were Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels, with Kurt Angle also making a first appearance since he was brutalised by the now-injured Lars Sullivan in April.

Christian, The Boogeyman, Ted DiBiase, Shane 'Hurricane' Helms, Scott Hall, Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Jimmy Hart, Santino Marella, D-Von Dudley and even SmackDown's new Exec Director Bischoff will be appearing in Florida - the list is almost endless.

Ric Flair will also be in Tampa for 'Raw Reunion'

Vince clearly thinks that bringing back a host of retired personalities will help boost the viewership in the build-up to SummerSlam - there can't be another reason for doing it.

But with Brock Lesnar winning the Universal Championship once again at Extreme Rules, he may see a few more tune out instead of tuning in.

