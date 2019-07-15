Takefuso Kubo may not have grabbed the Galactico headlines this summer but he's certainly an exciting signing for Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old spent four years with Barcelona's youth-system before the club were sanctioned over violating FIFA's policy on signing youth players.

That sent him back to Japan but four years later he returns to Spain to join Real.

Kubo, who has four caps for Japan already, is being tipped as a potential star of the future.

While he'll begin life at Real in the Castilla side next season, they'll be hoping that he's knocking on the first team's door soon enough.

Especially as, if footage of him training with the stars is anything to go by, he looks good to go already.

Kubo is in and around the first team in pre-season and his highlights in training have caught the eye.

He can be seen linking up with players excellently, taking players on with complete ease, as well as sitting down Keylor Navas before finishing.

You can check out the footage below:

Altogether, he looks like a natural talent and Real fans have reason to be excited.

You can say that about a few players at the club, of course.

There's Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, and Martin Odegaard - three incredibly highly-rated teenagers who could make up the next generation of Real stars.

Add Kubo to that and it's, potentially, a devastating side.

There's still a long way to go, of course, but things look very bright with the players they've got.

In attack, anyway - Real should probably get started on doing the same for their backline.