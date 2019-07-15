Cricket

England’s Cricket World Cup win is even better with Titanic music

Have you recovered from Sunday yet?

What a remarkable afternoon of sport we were all treated to.

The highlight of the day for the vast majority of English sporting fans was unquestionably the Cricket World Cup final victory over New Zealand at Lord’s. The drama was almost unbearable at times.

Just when it looked like England would suffer more sporting heartache, the final went to a super over after both sides scored 241 from their 50 overs.

England’s men’s team were then crowned world champions for the first time by virtue of having scored more boundary fours and sixes - 26 to New Zealand's 17 - over the course of the whole match.

The final ball was extraordinarily tense.

New Zealand required two runs to win the World Cup and the responsibility fell on Martin Guptill’s shoulders.

But he came up agonisingly short when Jason Roy’s throw found Jos Buttler, who removed the bails just in time to send Lord’s into jubilant celebrations.

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019

If one moment of sporting drama was ever begging to receive the infamous Titanic treatment, it was this one.

And the internet hasn’t disappointed us.

Watch it here...

Somehow, England’s World Cup final win *is* even more dramatic and emotional with Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On playing over the top of it.

Yes, it’s been done to death. But when done well, it’s still magical.

"I was pretty sure I was going to bowl it [the super over],” Jofra Archer was quoted as saying by BBC Sport after the match. “My heart is still racing! It's the biggest thing I've ever won. A great bunch of fellas, a really good family to me."

England captain Eoin Morgan added: ”There wasn't a lot in that game. I’d like to commiserate Kane Williamson and his team. The fight they show is worth aspiring to, the example they set is commendable to all. It was a hard, hard game where people found it hard to score.

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019

"This has been a four-year journey, we have developed a lot. We find it hard to play on wickets like that and today was about getting over the line. Sport is tough at times. I was being cooled down by Liam Plunkett, which is not a good sign! I was up and down like a yo-yo."

