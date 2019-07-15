WWE Extreme Rules ended in the worst way possible for Seth Rollins, but Becky Lynch was there to console him when he needed it most.

Rollins and Lynch managed to beat Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in Extreme Rules' main event to retain their Universal Championship and Raw Women's Championship respectively.

However, the night wasn't over for The Architect, as Brock Lesnar came down to the ring with Paul Heyman to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase for the title he lost at WrestleMania 35.

After months of teasing cash-ins, Lesnar finally did it for real this time, as he attacked Rollins before their match was made official.

Once the bell rang following the cash in, The Beast hit Rollins with an F-5 for the pinfall, resulting in him winning the Universal Championship for the third time in his career.

WWE has posted a video showing after the show had gone off the air and Lesnar had left with the Universal title, Lynch consoled Rollins following his loss.

Despite still selling the End of Days she took from Corbin during the main event, The Man got herself onto the ring apron to console her man.

Rollins was shown upset and he apologized for letting everyone down. The two then made their way back up the ramp as the clip comes to an end.

In the eyes of many WWE fans, there is good news and bad news to take from Extreme Rules' main event.

The good news is that neither Corbin or Evans will be receiving a title shot vs Rollins and Lynch anytime soon. The bad news is Lesnar is once again Universal Champion.

The bad news is, in all likelihood, the Universal title match at SummerSlam next month will be The Beast vs The Architect.

As for Lynch, her next challenger for the Raw Women's Championship is unclear, but Ronda Rousey's name was name-dropped during the broadcast of Extreme Rules last night.

Also, Sasha Banks has been advertised for Monday Night Raw in two weeks time, which will be her first appearance in WWE since WrestleMania. She could be another potential challenger for The Man.

We'll have to wait until tonight's Raw to see what direction WWE plans to go in with Rollins and Lynch, and why exactly they felt the need to make Lesnar Universal Champion again.

At least it was nice of WWE to show a compassionate moment between Rollins and Lynch after Extreme Rules had gone off the air.