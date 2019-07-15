Cricket

Ben Stokes got his redemption in the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final..

Ben Stokes finally has his redemption after 2016 T20 World Cup heartbreak

The 2019 Cricket World Cup final was absolutely sensational as New Zealand took on the hosts, England.

New Zealand, batting first, set a target of 241 runs for England to chase - something that initially looked very doable.

But England crumbled, with Jason Roy, Joe Root, and Eoin Morgan hitting just 33 runs between them.

Things weren't looking particularly good - England were just 86/4 when Morgan walked - but up stepped Ben Stokes.

Stokes went on to hit 84, far and away the highest total of the match, to claw England towards their target.

Jos Butler deserves plenty of credit to for his 59 but Stokes led the way - although, one 'six' in the final over was as fortunate as you'll ever see.

England eventually reached exactly 241, sending the final to Super Overs.

And Stokes stepped up again with eight from three ball as England went on to lift the trophy.

Stokes was named Player of the Match - something that capped a wonderful redemption story for the 28-year-old.

Ben Stokes with his World Cup winners medal.

The 2016 T20 World Cup was a professional low-point for the player.

As the West Indies went into the last over of the final, England just had to limit them to fewer than 19 runs.

Stokes bowled but four deliveries later, England had lost - Carlos Braithwaite had hit four consecutive sixes to win it.

It left Stokes in tears and in a difficult position to come back from.

But on Sunday he certainly achieved that, cementing his place in English cricket history with a display that capped off his wonderful tournament overall.

