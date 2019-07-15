A moment of immortality, a run-out for the ages. England are champions of the world for the first time.

Finally, 1992 is no longer the pinnacle to be talked about, but simply a memory. Nothing more, nothing less.

This was cricket at its inexplicable best, the most super of overs and by consensus, the greatest ODI ever seen.

Those new to the game, or indeed those who joined for the first time this tournament on terrestrial TV, might have missed some of the journey Eoin Morgan's side have been on over the past few years.

The story could not have ended against more fitting opposition either, four years on from that watershed moment in Wellington, a humiliation which forced England to take stock, and Morgan to decide that the time had come to grab one-day cricket by the throat.

As it turned out, New Zealand played largely with that same caution that held back the newly-crowned champions prior to Trevor Bayliss' arrival.

Four years ago, the heartache experienced by the Black Caps was a dull, damp sadness, something they would no doubt swap this morning for the acute, dagger-like agony of watching the ball ricochet off the tip of Ben Stokes' bat one more time.

Jimmy Neesham tweeted in the early hours: "Kids, don't take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy."

But nobody could have predicted, when Morgan fell at 86-4, that it would end this way. At that point, England fans were despondent, only heightening the emotion later on.

The scenes sparked when Jason Roy delivered the ball into the hands of Jos Buttler to coolly run out the usually un-run-outable Martin Guptill summed up the agony and the ecstasy of sport.

In fact, one England fan was so excited she proceeded to go flying through the air:

Whoever, and indeed wherever you are, lady in the sunglasses and brown shirt, we sincerely hope you're ok.

What a moment, what a match, all on a pitch that faced more and more criticism as the day went on.

The wicket deteriorated, the surface was slowing.

By any logic, this was a final destined to fizzle out, England perhaps not even finishing their overs.

None of that will be ultimately be remembered.

What will be committed to posterity is that Morgan's swashbuckling England team, their finest ODI side ever, have their reward, and cricket was the winner.

Was this the greatest moment in cricket you've ever seen? Have your say in the comments.