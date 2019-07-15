England fan with a sore head this morning? Don’t worry, you won’t be the only one.

Sunday’s dramatic Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s will be remembered for a long, long time.

England’s men’s team won the World Cup for the first time thanks to one of the most remarkable - if not *the* most remarkable - finishes to a cricket match that any of us have ever witnessed.

Right up until the final ball of the super over, it was unclear whether England or New Zealand would triumph.

Jofra Archer was the man assigned the task of limiting the opposition to a single run, while New Zealand’s hopes rested on Martin Guptill.

Everybody held their breath when Guptill struck Archer’s delivery, but Jason Roy’s throw found Jos Buttler, who removed the bails just in time to deny Guptill a World Cup-winning run.

England subsequently triumphed, sending everybody inside Lord’s and millions watching at home into raptures.

During England’s celebrations, there was one particularly amusing moment involving Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

As their teammates started spraying champagne, they both quickly ran off to avoid coming into contact with the alcohol.

As the Daily Mail confirm, this is due to their religious beliefs. Both men are Muslim.

The video has gone viral on social media and you can watch it here… (it's also worth turning on the sound for the commentary).

Although they probably didn’t sleep much on Sunday night, a hangover won’t be a concern for either Ali or Rashid - unlike most of their teammates, you suspect.

"I spoke to Adil he said Allah was definitely with us,” England captain Eoin Morgan said in the post-match press conference.

“It actually epitomises our team. Quite diverse backgrounds and cultures and guys grow up in different countries and to actually find humour in the situation we were in at times was pretty cool.”