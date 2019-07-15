England won the Cricket World Cup on Sunday in one of the most dramatic games in the sport's history.

New Zealand, who won the toss and chose to bat first, were only able to score 241 in their innings.

But England struggled to get going in their run chase.

Jason Roy fell early, while Eoin Morgan and Joe Root failed with the bat.

Jos Buttler scored a respectable 59 but when he lost his wicket it seemed that the trophy was slipping away for England.

Ben Stokes was the nation's last hope but the game seemed lost when he needed 15 off the last six balls.

He managed two sixes, the second of which was massively fortuitous as a throw at the stumps cannoned off his bat and went to the boundary, to take the game to a super over.

After England scored a respectable 15, New Zealand needed two off the last ball to win it.

But Martin Guptill was run out to ensure England won by more boundaries scored in their innings.

It really was incredible sporting drama and a game that will go down in history.

That means England became Cricket World Cup winners for the first time.

And, it also gave England a rather impressive record.

They are now the first and only nation to win the World Cup in cricket, football and rugby union.

Of course, England famously won the Football World Cup in 1966, where a Geoff Hurst hat-trick helped see Germany off in extra-time.

And they were able to win the Rugby Union World Cup in 2003, with Jonny Wilkinson's drop-kick in extra-time winning the trophy for England.

Weirdly, England needed extra-time to win all three of these World Cup's.

But that just goes to show that England never make it easy for themselves, but they manage to produce the goods when it matters the most.